Mumbai: Truck Overturns Near Chunabhatti On Eastern Express Highway, Traffic Hit For Nearly 2 Hours - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Traffic movement on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway was severely affected on Friday morning after a truck overturned near Postal Colony in Chunabhatti, causing heavy congestion on the southbound carriageway.

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Videos from the accident site showed a white truck lying on its side along the highway while a crane was deployed to lift the overturned vehicle. Traffic police personnel were seen managing vehicular movement as motorists crawled past the affected stretch.

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In an update posted around 8 am, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Traffic Movement Is Slow At Postal Colony (Chunabhatti) South Bound Due To Truck Overturned." Authorities later confirmed at around 10 am that normal traffic movement had been restored after the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

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No injuries to the truck driver or any other person have been officially confirmed so far. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The incident led to slow-moving traffic for nearly two hours before recovery teams cleared the overturned truck and reopened the affected stretch for smooth vehicular movement.

Major BEST Accident In Andheri

The accident comes just a week after a major road mishap in Mumbai's Andheri West, where a BEST bus allegedly lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, leaving at least two to three people injured.

According to preliminary information, around 14 vehicles, including 12 to 13 autorickshaws, were involved in the chain collision. The injured were shifted to Cooper Hospital for treatment, while the bus driver reportedly claimed that the accident occurred after the vehicle's brakes allegedly failed.

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