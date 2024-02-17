Mumbai Triple Blasts 2011: Special MCOCA Court To Probe 'Coerced Confession' | File pic

Almost 11 years after an accused in the 13/7 triple blast case alleged that he was coerced and threatened to give a confession statement soon after his arrest in 2012, the special MCOCA court has decided to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.

Background of case; the 2011 blasts

Three blasts had taken place minutes apart at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and Dadar on July 13, 2011, killing 27 persons and injuring several others.

Nadeem Sheikh was arrested on January 12, 2012. His confession was recorded in March 2012 by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Soon after his confession was recorded, Shaikh had written to the Bombay High Court alleging that his statement had been recorded under coercion and threat.

The letter was converted into a petition by the high court. The HC had in its order dated June 27, 2012, directed the special court to conduct an inquiry. However, the inquiry has not been conducted even now.

Nadeem's plea to conduct inquiry before prosecution

Hence, Nadeem through lawyer Prashant Pandey, moved a plea to conduct an inquiry before the prosecution began to bring evidence on the point of Shaikh's confession.

After hearing the plea, the court noted that the inquiry has to be conducted. However, the court said, it is not an inquiry for prosecuting the ATS officers. But it is the inquiry to see whether or not he was compelled, coerced and forced to give a confessional statement by ATS officers or any other police officers as alleged by him. The court said it would conduct only to that extent.

Shaikh had alleged that he was falsely implicated in the case. Also he was assaulted by the ATS officials and was also threatened that if he refused to give a statement, they would implicate his family members in false cases.