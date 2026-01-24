 Mumbai: Tricolour To Fly High Over Arabian Sea On Republic Day; Hundreds Of Boats To Pay A Salute In Tricolour Formation
Mumbai will host a first-of-its-kind Republic Day celebration on January 26 with the national flag hoisted aboard a luxury yacht in the Arabian Sea. Over 200 boats will form a tricolour maritime parade near the Gateway of India, followed by a horn salute. The inclusive event will feature specially-abled and senior citizens as guests.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Mumbai: On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, Mumbai will witness a spectacular and unique celebration in the heart of the Arabian Sea. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the national flag will be hoisted aboard a luxury yacht amid the rolling waves, while over 200 boats, speedboats, sailboats and luxury yachts will form a grand maritime parade near the iconic Gateway of India.

About The Event

The special event, conceptualised and organised by the Yacht Owners Welfare Association (YOWA), will be held on January 26 between 9:15 am and 11:00 am. As part of the programme, boats will be arranged in tricolour formations — saffron, white and green — symbolising the Indian national flag, and will sail together in a disciplined parade.

A key highlight of the event will be a synchronised 10-second horn salute by all participating vessels immediately after the National Anthem, as a mark of respect to the national flag.

article-image

In a heartwarming gesture, specially-abled persons, physically challenged individuals, and underprivileged senior citizens have been invited as special guests, aiming to make the Republic Day celebration inclusive and memorable for all.

Speaking about the initiative, YOWA President Sagar Jondhale said, “This is not merely a boat show, but a unique tribute dedicated to the diversity, strength, and spirit of the Indian Republic. We invite citizens to visit the Gateway of India and witness this magnificent tricolour salute on the sea.”

The event is expected to draw large crowds, offering Mumbai a rare and breathtaking Republic Day spectacle on the waters of the Arabian Sea.

