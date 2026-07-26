Mumbai: Tree Branch Triggers Sparks On Harbour Line Train Near Vile Parle, Services Restored In 17 Minutes |

Mumbai: A Central Railway Harbour Line train from CSMT witnessed a brief disruption near Vile Parle on Sunday morning after a tree branch struck its pantograph, causing sparks. The incident occurred around 9.30 am. Railway officials said there was no major damage, and the train resumed its journey at 9.47 am after a short halt.

The sparks were caused when the tree branch came in contact with the pantograph, the equipment that draws power from the overhead electric wire. Officials confirmed that the train remained safe and operations were restored within about 17 minutes. No passengers were injured, and services continued after the obstruction was cleared.

The incident comes barely a month after a similar disruption on the Harbour Line near Chembur station. In that case, an external wire fell on the overhead equipment around 9.10 am during the morning peak, disrupting Up Harbour Line services towards CSMT for nearly 32 minutes.

The back-to-back incidents have once again highlighted the vulnerability of Mumbai's suburban railway network to external obstructions, particularly during the monsoon season. While Sunday's disruption was resolved quickly, railway authorities are expected to continue monitoring overhead equipment and vegetation along tracks to minimise such incidents and ensure uninterrupted suburban services.

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