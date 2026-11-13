Mumbai Tree Authority Clears Removal Of 128 Trees For CSMT Makeover, Opposition Questions Their Age | Representational Image

Mumbai: A total of 128 trees coming in the way of the redevelopment of mega Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be removed soon as the Mumbai Tree Authority on Friday sanctioned the proposal submitted by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA). Of 128 affected trees located towards P D'mello Road, 56 will be permanently cut and 72 will be transplanted. Against this, the RLDA will plant 2,463 trees as compensatory plantation, which is outside Mumbai city jurisdiction.

Opposition Questions Age Of Affected Trees

Although the proposal to remove 128 trees was passed in the Tree Authority, which is chaired by the BMC Commissioner, the opposition has raised doubts over the age of the trees, alleging that the affected trees are above 50 years of age, which fall in the heritage category. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and member of the Tree Authority Pramod Sawant said, "Heritage trees cannot be felled. The CSMT was built in 1888 and has gone under development thrice since then. It's a heritage property and most of the trees have been planted during the development stages. But the BMC garden department says all the affected trees are around 40 to 50 years of age. We question their technical assessment. It is possible the trees' age is shown less to clear the development proposal. But the development is at the cost of the city's green cover."

While opposition leader in the BMC Kishori Pednekar questioned the status of the trees which were removed from the site earlier and transplanted. As per the Tree Authority proposal document, in 2024 permission was granted to cut 86 trees and transplant 180 trees from the same site.

Conservationist Raises Concerns Over Tree Survival

Former Mumbai Tree Authority expert member and conservationist Dr Nilesh Baxi said, "Several heritage trees are cut for the sake of development although on paper it is not allowed. In case of trees coming in the way of the CSMT redevelopment project, there is the highest possibility that the trees are heritage and at least above the age of 60. Although they will be transplanted, it is a known fact that the survival rate of transplanted trees is very poor."

BJP group leader in the BMC Ganesh Khankar said, "The CSMT redevelopment project is crucial for Mumbai and the work is proceeding excellently. I have suggested transplanting some trees in the BMC's garden located next to CSMT."

CSMT Redevelopment Aims For Modernisation

The Rs 2,400 crore project of redevelopment of CSMT, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, aims to transform the 19th-century UNESCO World Heritage site into a modern, airport-like transit hub, while restoring its Victorian Gothic architecture to its original heritage character.

A senior officer from RLDA said, "The redevelopment of CSMT is a vital project for Mumbai and India under Viksit Bharat 2047. It includes multimodal integration, commercial and public places, decongesting operations along with heritage preservation. Some trees are being affected in the project and we had submitted the proposal to the Tree Authority. However, we will be planting 2,463 trees as compensatory plantations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region itself as per rules."

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RLDA Details Compensatory Plantation Plans

"We will plant 1,204 trees on railway land in Thakurli East where Railway Protection Force's commando centre is located and the remaining 1,259 will be planted on land near Mogliche Dam in Digha," the officer added.

Speaking on questions raised over affected trees falling under heritage, the officer clarified that the age is decided solely by the horticulturist and other experts of the civic body's garden department.

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