Mumbai: Travelling discreetly to reach home amid lockdown, boat capsizes in Madh; 3 missing, 4 rescued

Mumbai: A small boat with seven passengers on board, heading from Madh to Versova jetty, capsized early on Wednesday. Three of the passengers were reported missing and four were rescued. The fire department carried out a four-hour search operation for the missing before calling it off. Malwani Police have booked three persons, including the owner of the boat, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested two men.

"Five of the labourers were from Versova and wanted to head back home. As the lockdown is in place, they decided to travel discreetly, by boat. On Tuesday night, the owner of the boat, Naresh Koli, came with a rower, Nagraj Sindhale, and helped the employees get on the boat. The group started their journey around 11.30pm. But the boat capsized before reaching Versova jetty. It is believed that it was overloaded," said a police officer.

According to police, five of the occupants, identified as Nazir Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf Usman, Mohammas Sadiq Qasmani, Devraj Masco and Hussain alias Narsinha, employees of a fishmeal godown and all residents of Versova, had come to work after their employer-- Hanif Macchiwala resumed operations a few days ago, after seeking permission from the authorities.