Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link project: Package 1 4 kilometres road work completed

In Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) project Package 1 nearly 4 kilometres road work has been completed. On Monday, Worli MLA & Mumbai Suburban Guardian and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray visited the site and for the first time along with MMRDA Chief SVR Srinivas they all drove their cars on this newly built road from Mumbai's Sewri side. Package 1 includes 10.4 stretches.

Minister Thackeray said, "It is sheer magic to see such works happen and progress, each month. These projects will be socioeconomic drivers for the nation. Our monthly review visits help ease out minor hurdles, to ensure speedy work."

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA SVR Srinivas said that the work of 4 km spread of the C-2 access road and of the original bridge is completed. "The contractor will be able to transport construction materials from the access road to the original bridgework which will speed up the construction of the Project. Earlier, temporary bridges and elevators were used for bridgework and inspection. This is a milestone as it is currently possible to drive on the main bridge of MTHL on the roads of Mumbai," he said.

Overall 76 percent of MTHL project work has been completed. The work has been divided into three civil packages and one package for traffic system installation.

Furthermore, Srinivas added that the MTHL project is an engineering marvel. "We plan to set up a museum at Navi Mumbai's Chirle side. It will have all information about the engineering work that has been carried out to construct this bridge. The museum will be driven by advanced technology," he stressed.

For the MTHL which is the longest at 22 km, Seabridge is being built by 5,000 workers both skilled and unskilled and 700 engineers. This bridge will provide seamless connectivity to Mumbai-Pune Expressway, according to MMRDA besides connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Project Details:

MTHL

22KM total length

16.5km passing on sea &

5.5 km on road.

Expenditure --Rs 17,843 crore.

Six Lane Road

Project completion Deadline end of 2023

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:33 PM IST