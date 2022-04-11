e-Paper Get App
"They were against conduct of Ram Navami puja and attacked our workers," says ABVP's JNU wing president, Rohit Kumar

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

After a clashes erupted between two groups in JNU over allegedly eating non-vegetarian food, ABVP's JNU wing president, Rohit Kumar, said, "They were against the conduct of Ram Navami puja and attacked our workers."

He added, "It’s not a matter of chicken. Everyone is free to eat whatever they want. They (Left-wing students) are using chicken as an agenda."

However, after a scuffle broke out between two groups in JNU over allegedly eating non-vegetarian food, PhD student & former vice president of JNUSU, Sarika said that ABVP had gone on the rampage in JNU as other students resisted their attempt to ban non-veg food. '50 to 60 people are injured,' she added.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown ABVP students based on the complaint received from a group of students in connection with a clash in JNU campus over non-vegetarian food, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:11 PM IST