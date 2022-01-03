Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link project: First orthotropic steel deck launched in package 2

In the latest development, on January 3, 2022, Monday, a significant milestone was achieved in the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link project work. The first Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) span was launched in Package-2 (awarded to Tata Projects Ltd-DAEWOO JV). This further paved the way for 31 OSD spans to be built in Package 2.

The total length of spans of the OSD superstructure in both carriageways of Package-1 & Package-2 is about 6.41 km. The span erected on Monday has a length of about 70 meters. The width of the steel superstructure is about 14.92m for each carriageway. The total steel quantity to be used for the OSD superstructure in both the packages of the project will be about 87,452 MT.

Package-2 involves the construction of a 7.88 kms long bridge across the Mumbai Bay including Shivaji Nagar Interchange at Navi Mumbai.

The Orthotropic Steel Deck is a superstructure useful to carry the vehicular load more efficiently among three panes and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to the Concrete Superstructure. OSD Steel Deck Superstructure has lesser self-weight than concrete or composite girders and a longer span of 180m can be designed and constructed using OSD. It is an ideal solution considering MTHL site conditions (Navigational Channels, Discharge Channels) and longer Pier to Pier distances. It is also more cost-effective compared to the Cable Stay or Suspension bridges, according to the MMRDA.

Furthermore, it informed that the steel spans are fabricated in workshop facilities located in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Myanmar, etc. The delivery has been done for the first Orthotropic Steel Decks (OSD) which will enable faster construction work and lessen deck-related on-site activities. The final assembly, load-out was done in December 2021 and raising of the superstructure at its place was carried out on-site on January 3 2022.

Aqua Float Barge 330 was used for the transportation and erection of OSD. It is a flat top ballast able barge having a weight of 2800 MT with 100.58 m in length and 36.57 m breadth. It can carry a weight of 15 T/m2.

S.V.R. Srinivas, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA termed it as a moment of pride for India and MMRDA’.

"This is an important milestone in the Engineering history of the country," Srinivas added.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 22 km long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5km long over the sea and about 5.5kms long viaduct on land on either side. The Link has interchanges at Sewri in Central Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar at Mumbai Bay and NH-4 B at Chirle, Navi Mumbai.

The sea bridge will be equipped with an intelligent transport system (ITS) and the other amenities required. The traffic conditions on the stretch will be monitored and managed from the traffic control centre with the help of CCTV cameras and related facilities installed.

The smooth execution of construction work of the entire MTHL, has been divided into three packages. Once ready the MTHL will connect South Mumbai to the Navi Mumbai in a mere 25 minutes as compared to the current travel time of 120 minutes. The project cost is pegged at Rs 17,843 crores. About 75 per cent of piers work is complete and the overall project progress achieved is about 67 per cent to date. The expected timeline to complete the project is 2023.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:21 PM IST