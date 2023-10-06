Mumbai: Trains On Harbour Line Grapples With 15-Minute Delays; Panvel-Belapur Section Relieved | Representational Photo

Commuters in the Mumbai metropolitan region breathed a sigh of relief on Friday as train services on the Panvel-Belapur section saw significant improvements compared to yesterday's disruptions. While the Harbour line still grapples with 15-minute delays due to temporary speed restrictions, most of the Trans Harbour local train services are running as per schedule, with only one train canceled on Friday.

On October 5, 2023, passengers faced substantial inconvenience during the morning rush hours when Trans Harbour suburban trains between Panvel and Belapur experienced partial cancellations lasting for 2-3 hours. The situation had caused widespread frustration among daily commuters.

No reports of mass cancellations on Oct 6

However, on October 6, 2023, there have been no reports of mass cancellations on either the Harbour or Trans Harbour lines. Only one Trans Harbour local train has been canceled since the morning hours, providing commuters with a sense of normalcy.

The primary reason for the 15-minute delays on the Harbour line is attributed to speed restrictions of 30 kilometers per hour imposed in the Panvel yard. This reduction in speed is a consequence of ongoing yard remodeling work in the area. Authorities have confirmed that these speed restrictions will persist for the next few days, leading to slight delays in Harbour line services. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly during this period.

