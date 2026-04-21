Mumbai Train Scare: Major Collision Averted As 2 Locals Face Off Near CSMT; Routing Error Sparks Delays | VIDEO

Two local trains come face-to-face near CSMT before motorman halts train, averting collision | FPJ

Mumbai, April 21: A major mishap was narrowly averted on Tuesday afternoon near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when two suburban local trains came face-to-face on the same track following an apparent routing error.

The incident, coupled with overnight engineering overruns and unscheduled block work, threw Central Railway’s suburban services into chaos, with delays stretching up to 35 minutes during peak hours.

Routing error leads to close call

According to railway officials, a local train headed towards CSMT was supposed to be received on Platform 4 from Line 6. However, it was mistakenly diverted to Platform 5, where another train was already stationed.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: A train coming from Badlapur was taken to Platform 5, which was occupied by another local. The trains have now been backed and movement is now restarting.



Reported by @ImAbhi5200 #CentralRailway #Mumbainews #localtrain pic.twitter.com/kL1dJ13OxD — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 21, 2026

The motorman halted the train after encountering a red signal at the internal home signal, maintaining a safe distance of around 80 to 100 metres from the stationary rake.

Officials confirmed that services between Platforms 5 and 8 were suspended from 3.18 pm, triggering bunching of trains and crowd spillover, with several commuters seen walking along the tracks. The station master on duty has been suspended.

Cascading disruptions across network

The day began on a troubled note after a scheduled night block at Khardi overshot its deadline. The block, initially planned till 2.50 am, was extended till 3.30 am and eventually continued till 4.17 am due to incomplete engineering work.

This delayed long-distance trains and had a cascading impact on morning suburban services. In a separate incident, an unscheduled block at Dombivli between 8 am and 8.35 am at the same location where a derailment occurred a day earlier further disrupted operations, with services resuming only around 9.15 am.

Concerns over planning and safety

This is the second instance in a month where block overruns have affected Central Railway operations, raising serious concerns over planning and on-ground coordination. For Mumbai’s lifeline, even minor lapses can escalate into major safety risks, as seen in Tuesday’s close call.

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Read Also Mumbai Trains Delayed During Peak Hours After Signal Glitch Near CSMT

Official statement

A local train arriving at CSMT received a wrong signal. However, since the suburban home signal was red, the motorman stopped the train. The train was then taken back up to Signal 61 and routed towards Platform 4. The train on Platform 5 was also sent towards its scheduled destination. In this case, the prima facie responsible official has been suspended. — Dr Swapnil Nila, CPRO, Central Railway

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