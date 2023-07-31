Mumbai Train Firing: Accused RPF Constable Was Mentally Unstable; Shot His Senior After Losing Temper

4 Killed In Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train, Accused RPF Constable Held | ANI

The shocking incident of firing in the Jaipur-Mumbai express train in which an RPF constable named Chandan Kumar opened firing and killed three passengers and an RPF ASI Tika Ram Meena on Monday (July 31) morning has shocked one and all. As more details and pictures emerge about the accused, one piece of detail emerging is that accused Chandan Kumar was short-tempered and a hot-headed person, said an officer.

Addressing the media, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha said, "He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed. There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw."

He had also just returned from leave.

The constable is in service from more than 12 years. Recruited in 2009 on compassionate ground. Posted at Lower Parel workshop. He was put on escort duty after he resumed back from leave.

Compensation to be paid to Tika Ram

The family of deceased RPF ASI Tika Ram will get an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh. The family, under Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi, will get Rs 15 lakh. Rs 20,000 will be dispersed as part of the funeral expenses and Rs 15 lakh as Death cum Retirement Gratuity (DCRG). The family will get Rs 65,000 as part of General Insurance Scheme (GIS). Besides, Rs five lakh and ninety three thousand of leave amount will also be provided to the family.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)