4 Killed In Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train, Accused RPF Constable Held

The Mumbai-Jaipur Express train in which the firing incident took place | ANI

Mumbai: Four people were killed in firing inside a moving train. The incident took place inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. An RPF constable reportedly opened fire in the moving passenger train near Palghar. The incident took place in train number 12956 in coach B5 on Monday (31 July) around 5.23 am, according to reports. The train was travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai.

Watch: The bodies of victims who died in the firing incident was placed at Borivali station and then taken to the hospital.

Pictures of the train in which firing took place.

The accused RPF constable named Chetan has been arrested. Reports said that four people including an RPF ASI were killed in the firing incident. Chetan, who was in escort duty, fired on escort incharge ASI Tika Ram Meena. The accused constable was escorting the train from Surat to Mumbai.

The firing by the accused RPF personnel identified as Chetan was carried out between Dahisar and Mira Road. The train passed Palghar Railway station at around 5 am.

Constable Chetan Kumar, who opened fire which killed four people, got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after alarm chain pulling and was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar along with the weapon. DCP North GRP has been informed and a detailed report will be filed in the matter as investigation is underway.

