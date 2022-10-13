e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Trailer crashes into height barrier at King's Circle bridge

Mumbai: Trailer crashes into height barrier at King’s Circle bridge

Thursday, October 13, 2022
article-image
Within days of the BMC allowing the Central Railway to erect a height barrier near Sion Hospital to prevent tall vehicles from crashing into the King’s Circle railway bridge, another trailer rammed into a barrier near the bridge on Thursday at 9pm. The Matunga police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the trailer driver from Karnataka. He said he wasn’t aware of height restrictions.

“We are currently questioning the driver and have lodged an FIR,” said an on-duty police officer, who along with his colleagues carried the fallen barricade to the police station so the traffic movement could resume.

As per the traffic authority, bumper to bumper chaos started building up at the spot but soon returned to normal.

“We will cooperate with the BMC and the railway authorities regarding reinstalling the barricade,” the officer said, adding that no damage was done to either the bridge or any passing vehicle. “Thankfully there was no vehicle around, so nobody was hurt. We heard a huge crashing sound, after which we rushed to the spot (which is right outside Matunga police station),” added the police officer.

article-image

