Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 pass design and standard testing; may start soon

Mumbai metro line 2A, which would connect Dahisar to DN nagar and Line 7 [Dahisar to Andheri east] have cleared the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) testing. It will now undergo testing for signalling, an MMRDA official was quoted in reports.

The RDSO testing is reportedly pivotal for metro rail line before commercial operation commences.

A report in the Indian Express quoted the official saying that RDSO is an important milestone they achieved and that the metro lines will receive certification within next few days. He also said that their target now is to get safety clearance so they can begin commissioning of the remaining stretch by the year-end.

The nodal agency for Metro line 2A and 7 construction with other metro lines in MMR except the underground line 3 only handed over 20km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi to Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) in April, the report read.

The report stated that partially opened Metro line 2 A and 7 are drawing good response from passengers and that these two lines which has 30 stations passing through busy Link road and Western Express highway is expected to reduce traffic congestion and local trains once fully functional.