Mumbai Tragedy: Youth Dies, 8 Injured After Falling Into 30-Foot Tank At Construction Site In Bhandup; Case Filed

Fatal fall at Bhandup construction site raises concerns over safety lapses after youth dies and eight are injured | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: A tragic accident at an under-construction site in Bhandup (West) claimed the life of a 25-year-old man and left eight others seriously injured late on the night of April 23.

The incident occurred at a construction site operated by Shraddha Developers near Matoshree Hall in Janata Market. The Bhandup police have registered a case against the developer for alleged negligence and are conducting further investigation.

Victim identified, injured stable

The deceased has been identified as Bhalchandra Ganesh Palle, 25. The injured include Aniket Mahesh Patil, 21, Shreyas Sandeep Surve, 25, Rishikesh Keshav Kadam, 25, Aditya Shivaji Aher, 25, Sanket Namdev Juvatkar, 25, and construction workers Jaydatt Panchanant Shah, 21, Ankit Kumar Roy, 19, and Harishankar Paswan, 25. All injured individuals are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Incident triggered during chase

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 11 pm near Matoshree Hall in the Janata Market area of Bhandup (West). Palle, who had attended a wedding at the venue, along with two friends, chased an unidentified man who allegedly made an inappropriate gesture towards Shruti Kumbhar, the sister of his friend, before fleeing the scene and running into a nearby under-construction site.

While pursuing him, Palle accidentally stepped onto a wooden plank covering an under-construction sewage treatment plant (STP) tank and fell into the 25–30-foot-deep pit, sustaining a severe head injury.

In an attempt to rescue him, his friends and nearby construction workers rushed to help. However, as several people stood on the same plank, it collapsed under their combined weight, causing all of them to fall into the tank.

Rescue operation and medical response

The incident caused panic in the area, and the police were alerted by a wedding attendee. Teams from Bhandup police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation, pulling all victims out of the tank.

The injured were immediately taken to Mulund General Hospital, City Care Hospital, and Fortis Hospital for treatment. Doctors later declared Palle dead on arrival.

Case registered against developer

Based on a complaint filed by Palle’s father, Ganesh Laxman Palle, 52, an autorickshaw driver, Bhandup police have registered a case against Shraddha Developers under Sections 106(1), 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemrajsing Rajput said.

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Police officials stated that the construction site lacked adequate safety measures around the hazardous tank, which was loosely covered with wooden planks and metal sheets. Authorities are now investigating the matter further and examining lapses in safety compliance by the developer.

Safety concerns raised

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety standards at construction sites in the city.

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