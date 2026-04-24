Mumbai Tragedy: One Critical Among 8 Injured After Falling Into Pit At Under-Construction Site Near Bhandup's Metro Mall; VIDEOS

Mumbai: At least eight people were injured after falling into a pit at an under-construction building site near Metro Mall in Bhandup West late at night on Thursday. Viral videos of the incident show injured individuals being carried on shoulders after the mishap. Firefighting officials can also be seen in other visuals, engaged in rescue operations.

भांडुप जनता मार्केट में बड़ा हादसा: बिल्डर की लापरवाही से स्लैब गिरा, कई लोगों के दबने की आशंका pic.twitter.com/Clnfptdg41 — 👊 Fight Against Crime And Illegal Activities ™ 👊 (@FightAgainstCr) April 23, 2026

Details On The Incident

According to information provided by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported between 11:29 pm on April 23 and 12:45 am on April 24. The accident occurred near Janata Market, where a group of people from a nearby marriage function at Matoshri Hall reportedly fell into a pit at an SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) construction site.

Emergency response teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance services, and BMC ward staff, were immediately mobilised to the spot. Rescue operations were carried out immediately and all injured individuals were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Details On The Injured Individuals

Out of the eight injured, seven were admitted to Criticare Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. They have been identified as Aniket Kadam (26), Shreyas Surve (25), Jaideep Shah (21), Sanket Juwatkar (25), Aditya Aaher (26), Aniket Mahesh Patil (20) and Ankit Kumar Rohit (19). One person, identified as Bhalchandra Falle (25), was admitted to Fortis Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition, according to hospital authorities.

Preliminary information suggests that the victims accidentally fell into the pit at the construction site, though the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to investigate whether adequate safety measures, such as barricading and warning signage, were in place at the site.

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