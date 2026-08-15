Mumbai Tragedy: Worker Dies After Falling From 14th Floor At Vikhroli Construction Site; FIR Against Company Owners, Contractor

A 38-year-old worker died after allegedly falling while working at an under-construction building in Vikhroli East | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against the owners of Reliable Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Fazal Shaikh and Shakir Shaikh, labour contractor Sakim, site engineer Prasanna and others for alleged negligence and failure to provide adequate safety measures at an under-construction building, resulting in the death of a 38-year-old worker.

According to the FIR, the deceased, Bikas Let, who lived with his family in Adarsh Nagar, Military Road, near Marol Naka, was working as a mason under labour contractor Sakim at Building No. 101 in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East.

Let had left home for work at around 8 am on August 12 but did not return even by 10 pm. When his family contacted contractor Sakim, the call was answered by his son Danish, who reportedly said that Let might have been delayed due to overtime work and would return home. However, he never came back.

Worker Found In Water Tank

The following morning, at around 11 am, Let's 21-year-old relative, Akash Parimal Let, went to the construction site to search for him. Security guard Riyaz Mirza Beg reportedly told him that Let had been working at around 12.30 pm on August 12 on the 14th floor, using a grinder to polish cement on a wall inside the lift duct. He was not seen thereafter.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the lift duct did not have a safety net or other protective equipment to prevent falls. Let had also allegedly not been provided with a safety belt or helmet while carrying out the work.

A search of the premises led to Let being found floating in a water tank behind the building. The tank too allegedly lacked a safety net or other protective measures. Co-workers pulled him out and rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

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Police Register Negligence Case

Vikhroli police recorded the complaint of Akash Parimal Let and registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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