Mumbai Tragedy: Unidentified Man Dies After Hit-And-Run On Eastern Express Highway Near Chembur Flyover

Police search for a driver after a fatal collision near the Chembur flyover on the Eastern Express Highway | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: A 35-year-old unidentified man died after allegedly being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway near the Chembur flyover on Tuesday night.

The driver reportedly fled the scene without providing medical assistance to the victim. Nehru Nagar police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding driver.

According to the police, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Anant Gavkar, 57, was on night duty in the Nehru Nagar Mobile Vehicle-01 on October 27. At around 8 pm, the Eastern Control Room alerted the police team about an accident on the southbound carriageway near the Chembur flyover.

Victim Succumbs At Rajawadi Hospital

Gavkar and his team rushed to the spot, where they found a man, believed to be around 35 years old, lying injured on the road. The victim was reportedly writhing in pain and repeatedly saying that a vehicle had hit him. The driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help him.

The police personnel immediately shifted the injured man to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar in their mobile patrol vehicle. However, despite receiving treatment, the man was declared dead by the attending medical officer at 10.20 pm.

Following the incident, Gavkar lodged a complaint, based on which Nehru Nagar police registered a case against the unidentified driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police Attempt To Establish Identity

According to the police, the deceased is yet to be identified. The word “Sagar” is tattooed in Marathi on his right hand, while an indistinct tattoo is also visible on his left hand. Police are attempting to establish his identity as part of the investigation.

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The driver has been accused of driving the vehicle at a high speed, hitting the pedestrian and causing fatal injuries. The driver is also accused of fleeing without providing medical assistance to the victim or informing the police about the accident. Further investigation is underway.

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