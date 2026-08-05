Mumbai Tragedy: Tempo Driver Arrested After 61-Year-Old Housekeeping Worker Dies In Chembur Hit-And-Run

Chembur Police arrested the tempo driver accused of fatally knocking down a 61-year-old housekeeping worker before allegedly fleeing the scene | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: A 61-year-old housekeeping worker succumbed to injuries after being knocked down by a speeding tempo on the Sion-Trombay Road in Chembur on Monday. The Chembur police have arrested the driver, who allegedly fled the scene without assisting the victim.

The deceased has been identified as Namdev Babu Chavan (61), a resident of Khardev Nagar, Ghatla, Chembur. As per the FIR, Chavan was employed as a housekeeping staff member at Kukreja Golf Scape near Diamond Garden in Chembur.

Tempo Hits Worker

The accident occurred at around 9 am on August 3 near the Sanduwadi bus stop on the Sion-Trombay Road. Police said that a speeding tempo bearing registration number MH-03-ES-1693 hit Chavan before the driver fled the spot.

After receiving information about the accident, the Chembur police rushed to the scene and shifted the seriously injured Chavan to Rajawadi Hospital. Despite intensive medical treatment, doctors declared him dead at 2.20 pm the same day.

Driver Arrested

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son, Rohit Chavan (35), a gym trainer, the police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and traced the offending vehicle. The driver, Mohammad Razak Basirali Khan (40), a resident of Govandi, was subsequently arrested.

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Police alleged that Khan was driving the tempo in a rash, negligent and high-speed manner, causing the fatal accident. He is also accused of fleeing the scene without providing medical assistance to the injured victim. Further investigation is underway.

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