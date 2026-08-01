Mumbai Tragedy: 48-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Speeding Trailer Crosses Median On Eastern Express Highway; Driver Booked

A motorcyclist was killed after a speeding trailer allegedly crossed the median on the Eastern Express Highway in Kurla, prompting police to book the driver | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed and a tanker driver narrowly escaped with injuries after a speeding trailer allegedly crossed the central median on the Eastern Express Highway and crashed into vehicles travelling in the opposite direction in the early hours of Friday. The Nehru Nagar Police have registered a case against the trailer driver for allegedly driving rashly and negligently, resulting in the fatal accident.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yahya Abdul Ansari, 48. The accused trailer driver, Gayasuddin Allagar Samani, 31, has been booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sequence Of Events

According to the FIR, the complainant, Abdul Sameer Altaf Hussain Shaikh, 35, a native of Uttar Pradesh, works as a professional tanker driver and resides in Wadala. Shaikh drives a base oil tanker, transporting consignments from Mumbai Port to Rabale in Navi Mumbai.

As part of his routine assignment, Shaikh had loaded his tanker (MH-04-KU-5791) with base oil at Mumbai Port on July 30 and parked it at the Wadala Truck Terminal. At around 2 am on July 31, he resumed his journey, driving the loaded tanker towards Silvassa in Gujarat via Rabale.

At around 2.30 am, while travelling on the northbound carriageway of the Eastern Express Highway near Pragati Co-operative Housing Society in Kurla East, Shaikh noticed a trailer (MH-43-CE-7679) approaching at high speed on the opposite, southbound carriageway. According to the complaint, the trailer was travelling dangerously close to the median divider.

Crash On Highway

Within moments, the speeding trailer allegedly mounted the central divider and entered the northbound carriageway, directly into the path of oncoming traffic.

At the same time, motorcyclist Mohammad Ansari, who was riding motorcycle (MH-04-KZ-1338), found himself face-to-face with the trailer. Despite attempting to swerve to the left to avoid a collision, Ansari was unable to escape.

The FIR states that the trailer driver then attempted to steer the vehicle back onto the southbound carriageway by crossing the divider once again. While the truck's front portion managed to return to its original lane, the attached trailer remained partially across the opposite carriageway. Ansari's motorcycle crashed into the trailer, throwing him onto the road and leaving him critically injured.

Immediately afterwards, Shaikh's oil tanker collided with the middle section of the trailer. The impact caused the tanker to veer off course and crash into the bridge divider, causing extensive damage to the heavy vehicle. Shaikh survived the collision but sustained injuries.

Investigation Underway

Following the accident, personnel from the Nehru Nagar Police rushed to the spot and shifted the seriously injured Ansari to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Meanwhile, firefighters carried out a rescue operation after Shaikh became trapped inside the mangled cabin of the tanker. The fire brigade had to cut open the right side of the driver's cabin to extricate him safely. He was also taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he received primary medical treatment.

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Based on Shaikh's statement, the Nehru Nagar Police have registered an FIR against trailer driver Gayasuddin Samani for allegedly driving at excessive speed and in a rash and negligent manner, leading to the fatal accident. Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash is underway.

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