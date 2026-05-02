Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Truck Kills 48-Year-Old Biker In Antop Hill; Wife Seriously Injured

Police registered a case after a fatal truck crash in Antop Hill left one man dead and his wife injured | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 2: A 48-year-old man was killed in a tragic road accident in Antop Hill after a speeding truck rammed into the two-wheeler he was riding. The incident occurred in the Kokari Agar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Shinde, while his wife, Shraddha Shinde, 46, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries but survived the crash.

Truck driver booked after crash

According to the FIR, the couple, residents of Jai Shankar Yagnik Road in Antop Hill, were travelling on their Activa scooter (MH 01 DC 0379) to Dosti Acres for household work when the accident occurred.

As they were passing through the Kokari Agar stretch, a truck (MH 02 GH 2933), allegedly driven at high speed by Sadashiv Tukaram Erande, 55, suddenly swerved towards their vehicle without any signal. Rajesh lost control of the scooter, causing it to skid and fall to the right side of the road.

In the impact, the rear wheel of the truck ran over Rajesh’s head, leading to his instantaneous death. Shraddha suffered a fracture in her right arm.

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Victims shifted to hospital

Local residents rushed to the scene and alerted the Antop Hill police, who shifted both victims to Sion Hospital. Doctors declared Rajesh dead on arrival, while Shraddha is undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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