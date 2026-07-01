Mumbai Tragedy: Reactor Blast At Chemical Unit In Palghar’s Tarapur MIDC Sparks Fire, 2 Injured | File photo

Palghar: A reactor blast was reported on Wednesday morning at a chemical manufacturing unit located in the Tarapur MIDC industrial area of Palghar district. The incident occurred at approximately 11:18 AM at Plot No. N-74/2 M/2 belonging to the Chemat Company.

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Following the explosion, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in firefighting operations to control the blaze and prevent further damage in the surrounding industrial area.



According to preliminary information, two persons working at the neighbouring company, Paradise Acid/Chemicals located at Plot No. N-74/1, sustained injuries in the incident. The injured individuals have been identified as Pramod and Kamlesh. Both were immediately shifted to Tunga Hospital for medical treatment.





Authorities are continuing rescue and safety operations at the site, while the exact cause of the reactor blast is yet to be officially confirmed. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.