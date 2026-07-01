Massive Fire Engulfs Vegetable Warehouse In MP's Morena | VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at the vegetable warehouse of the Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi) in Sabalgarh town of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday.

The entire incident was recorded in video, which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, the warehouse can be seen fully engulfed in flames. Huge crowd can be seen gathered around the warehouse.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Massive Fire Breaks Out At Vegetable Warehouse Of Sabalgarh Agricultural Produce Market In Madhya Pradesh's Morena #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cG4awJIPXP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 1, 2026

The fire spread quickly and soon covered the entire warehouse. Huge flames and thick black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away. Traders, workers and local residents rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire before emergency teams arrived.

According to people present at the scene, the fire spread within minutes because the warehouse contained vegetable crates, packing material and other items. The exact extent of the damage is not yet known, and officials have not released any estimate of the losses.

Local residents claimed they repeatedly called the Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer (CMO), the tehsildar and other officials after the fire started, but no one answered their calls. They alleged that if officials had reached the spot earlier, the fire could have been controlled sooner and the damage might have been less.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. While a short circuit is being discussed as one possible reason, officials have not confirmed the cause. Fire brigade teams were informed and efforts to put out the fire are underway.

Residents have demanded a fair investigation into the incident and asked the administration to take action if any negligence is found. They have also requested a damage survey and support for the affected traders.