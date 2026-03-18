Mumbai Tragedy: New Police Recruit Dies By Suicide At Kalina HQ Over Relationship Issue; Woman’s Parents Booked For Abetment

Police register abetment case after new recruit dies by suicide at Kalina HQ, citing relationship pressure | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 17: A new police recruit allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his quarters at the Kalina police HQ. The suicide note named the parents of a woman with whom the deceased, Bhayasab Vhavle, 32, was in a relationship for more than a year.

Recruit found dead in quarters

According to the police, Vhavle, a resident of the Parbhani district, was recruited on February 7 for the driver’s post and was undergoing training at the Kalina HQ. On March 15, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his quarters, said the police.

Suicide note cites relationship pressure

As per the FIR, a suicide note was found in the pocket of Vhavle's shirt, which said that he was in a relationship with a woman from the Nanded district. However, her parents had decided to marry her elsewhere, read the note.

Allegations of threats by woman’s family

When the woman reportedly informed her parents about her relationship with Vhavle, her father, Anand Jadhav, 55, allegedly called him, threatened to kill him and jeopardise his new job.

Anand also allegedly told Vhavle to end his life, said the FIR. It added that he even contacted the deceased’s parents and threatened them too. Due to the pressure, Vhavle took the extreme step, claimed the note.

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Case registered for abetment of suicide

The deceased's father, a labourer, confirmed that the note's handwriting was of his son. Anand and his wife have been booked for abetment of suicide.

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