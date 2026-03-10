Mumbai News: Antop Hill Police Arrest Insurance Agent For Abetting Suicide Of 24-Year-Old MDS Student

The Antop Hill police have arrested a 31-year-old insurance agent from Lower Parel in connection with the suicide of a 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Antop Hill police have arrested a 31-year-old insurance agent from Lower Parel in connection with the suicide of a 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) student. The accused, identified as Fuzail Mohammed Khan, has been booked for allegedly mentally harassing the woman and abetting her suicide. The victim, identified as Stuti Sonawane, was found dead in her residence on March 9.

Victim Lived with Parents, Last Spoke to Father on March 8 Evening

According to the FIR, Stuti, a resident of Rawli Camp in Antop Hill, lived with her parents, Bajrang Sonawane, 62, and Usha, 56. Police said that on March 8 at around 7 pm, Stuti went to her room to rest. Later, her parents stepped out for dinner. While returning home, Bajrang called Stuti and asked whether she wanted them to bring food for her, but she declined.

When her parents returned from dinner at 10 pm, they noticed that the light in Stuti's room was on. Assuming that she was busy with some work, they did not disturb her and went to sleep. However, when Stuti did not come out of her room even by 10 am the next day, Bajrang knocked on the door. Receiving no response, he forced the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling fan using a dupatta.

Police Register ADR, Victim Declared Dead on Arrival at Sion Hospital

Bajrang immediately alerted the police. Officers from Antop Hill police station rushed to the spot and took Stuti down before shifting her to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police initially registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and began an investigation.

The police recovered a six-page suicide note from the scene, which directly implicated Fuzail Khan. In the note, Stuti detailed a year of mental harassment, claiming Khan frequently questioned her character and used derogatory language.

Police said the note also mentioned that Stuti had shared her relationship problems with her friends, who would sometimes jokingly warn her by saying, "We don't want to see you in a fridge," referring to a recent crime that had drawn national attention.

Couple Met on Dating App a Year Ago, Accused Arrested

The duo reportedly met via a dating app a year ago. Following a complaint filed by the victim's father, the police arrested Khan from Lower Parel. He has been booked under Section 108 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Stuti had been under severe mental stress for the past few years, since her undergraduate days. Despite being a topper in her studies, she was constantly haunted by the fear that her career might be ruined. She was also reportedly working under considerable pressure at a clinic in Sion.

Speaking about the incident, her sister Shruti Chaudhary urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation from this angle and ascertain the exact circumstances that led to Stuti’s suicide.

The Antop Hill police are currently scanning digital evidence and phone records to further the investigation.

