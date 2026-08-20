Mumbai Tragedy: Ground-Plus-One Structure Collapses In Malad West’s Malvani, Rescue Operation Underway - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: A ground-plus-one house collapsed in Mumbai’s Malad West area on Thursday morning, August 20, triggering a rescue and debris-clearing operation at the site. Videos emerging from the location show a large quantity of rubble scattered across the road following the collapse, with several people helping in the debris-clearing efforts.

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Viral Video Shows Desperate Rescue Efforts

The visuals also show chaos at the site as locals work to clear the collapsed structure. While there is no official confirmation yet about anyone being trapped under the debris, the ongoing rescue efforts indicate that they are likely checking the site for possible occupants or victims.

According to a Lokmat Times report citing preliminary information, the structure collapsed in the Malvani New Collector Compound, near New Anarkali Restaurant. Soon after the incident, a rescue team comprising officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and local police reached the spot and began assessing the situation.

No Casualties Reported So Far

MFB personnel, along with local residents, were seen clearing the debris from the narrow road at the collapse site. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Fire brigade personnel and police officials are continuing their operations at the spot.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to conduct a further assessment of the structure and surrounding area once the debris is cleared. Further details regarding the number of occupants, the condition of the collapsed structure and whether anyone was present inside at the time of the incident are awaited.