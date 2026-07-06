Mumbai Monsoon Tragedy: Mankhurd House Collapse Kills 6, Including 5 Children; Rain-Related Death Toll Rises To 11 | Video | X / PTI

Mumbai: Five children, between the age of two to 14, and a female adult were killed in the house collapse incident in Mumbai's Mankhurd on Sunday night. The disaster took place amid heavy rainfall at around 8.30 pm at Chawl No-05, Janta Nagar, Behind Hanuman Mandir, Mankhurd. Two to three huts of ground plus three structures collapsed.

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Seven people were trapped under the debris of which five were taken to Shatabdi hospital, and all were declared dead on arrival. While two were taken to Rajawadi hospital, of which one was declared dead and other one is in stable condition. The deceased are identified as Aliya (7), Muskan (14), Nihal (6), Nabiya (2), Soni (32) and Munaf (7).

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde reached Govandi's Shatabdi hospital to console the families of the deceased on Sunday night.

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The Mankhurd incident has taken the toll of monsoon-related death in Mumbai to 11. As of Sunday evening, the monsoon deaths had reached five, of which three are due to tree falls.

On Sunday noon, a 63-year-old man Yunus Kundawala, was killed as a tree collapsed on a shop in Kurla he was in. The incident took place on Sunday noon in Naupada, near BMC Hindi School, Kamani, Kurla West. The victim was taken to Fauzia Hospital immediately, where he was declared dead on arrival. The BMC granted ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the Kundawala's family.

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While on Saturday afternoon, a 18-year-old Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed lost his life after a tree branch fell on the motorcycle he was riding in Aarey colony. As per officials, the victim had come to Aarey colony along with his friends to enjoy monsoon, when the free branch fell on his head and he lost consciousness. The victim was rushed to Balaji Hospital in Malad, but was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered Accident Death Report (ADR) in the incident.

Since the monsoon fury began last week, the city has witnessed death of 11-year Vihan Shrivastav due to tree fall on the school bus in Chembur, a man lost life after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka, and a resident in a MHADA cessed building in Walkeshwar was killed after the balcony collapsed amid heavy downpour.