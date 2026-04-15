Mumbai Tragedy: Eicher Truck Hits Workers On Eastern Express Highway Near Bhandup, 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Fatal accident on Eastern Express Highway leaves one worker dead and two injured after truck crashes into worksite | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: A 33-year-old man died and two others were seriously injured after a speeding Eicher truck crashed into a roadside worksite on the Eastern Express Highway near Bhandup Pumping Station in the early hours of April 15, police said.

Victim identified

According to the FIR, the deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar Madan Prasad, a native of Barawa Kaparpura, Gopalganj in Bihar, who was residing at MHADA Colony, Mulund East. He had gone to his night shift duty site near Bhandup Pumping Station on the night of April 14 around 9 pm.

Truck rams into worksite

The accident occurred around 4:15 am when Prasad and two co-workers were seated at the worksite. A speeding Eicher truck (MH 03 ES 5134) allegedly rammed through barricades at the site and hit Prasad and other workers, causing severe injuries. The other injured persons have been identified as Jojo Thomas and Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Injured rushed to hospital

Following the impact, panic spread at the site. Fellow workers immediately alerted the police and rushed all three injured persons to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund East. Prasad was later shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mulund West, where doctors declared him brought dead at 6:25 am.

Driver detained

Police officials from Vikhroli police station reached the spot soon after and detained the truck driver, identified as Mohammad Tajir Jan Mohammad, a resident of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He was taken into custody for questioning.

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Case registered, probe underway

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s relative Rahul Kumar Raghunath Prasad, 32, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act for negligent and rash driving causing death. Further investigation is underway.

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