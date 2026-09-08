Mumbai Tragedy: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Water Tanker On Pandurang Bhutkar Marg

A 62-year-old woman died after sustaining critical injuries in a collision with a water tanker on Pandurang Bhutkar Marg | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: A 62-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding water tanker on Pandurang Bhutkar Marg on Monday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11.20 am in front of Jai Malhar Hotel. The tanker, bearing registration number MH 04 NB 4290, was allegedly travelling at high speed when it struck Savitridevi Chandrasing Chauhan, a resident of Century Colony near Doordarshan.

Woman Succumbs To Injuries

Chauhan sustained serious injuries in the accident. Police immediately rushed her to Poddar Hospital for treatment. After examining her, doctors referred her to Nair Hospital for further treatment. However, doctors at Nair Hospital declared her dead on arrival.

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The police have taken the water tanker into custody and initiated further investigation. A case is being registered against the tanker driver, and the circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated.

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