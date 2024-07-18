Mumbai Tragedy: 56-Year-Old Ghatkopar Businessman Dies By Suicide At Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Leaves Note For Son |

Mumbai: On Wednesday Evening, a 56 year old Bhavesh Seth, a businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into water from Bandra Worli Sea Link, Mumbai, left with suicide note, “Sorry Beta, Take Care of family”.

According to police, Bhavesh Seth, a resident of Ghatkopar west, was running a ball bearing business, had significant debts and was facing psychological challenges that may have led to his decision to take his own life.

Around 3 pm, in the afternoon Seth arrived at Bandra Worli Sea Link, asked for a lift from an unknown person to drop him ahead, but stopped the car in the middle of the sea link and asked him to leave. Before Jump into the water Seth made a last call to his son Smith Seth(28), informed that he is committing suicide and immediately jumbed into the water, police stated.

The Sealink staff promptly notified authorities about the incident. However, the locals of the fisherman community noticed Seth's body floating and immediately took their fishing boat to initiate a rescue mission without waiting for the police.

During the rescue operation conducted by locals, police arrived at the scene and transported Seth to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police also found the ‘Suicide Note’ written to his son, from the spot where Seth Jumbed, stating, “Sorry Beta For Everything, Take care of Family”.

According to the police, Seth was running a ball bearing company and he had a large loan debt. His son, Smith Seth, was also actively involved in supporting the family business. The Bandra Police Station filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and notified the family member of the incident.