Mumbai Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Run Over By JCB Crane Near Belasis Bridge; Case Registered Against Operator

Police investigate after a woman died in a JCB crane accident near Belasis Bridge in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 29: A 55-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic accident after being run over by a JCB crane near Belasis Bridge in the Tardeo area on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Sangita Namdev Kamble, worked as a sanitation worker and resided near the bridge with her 26-year-old son, Chandrakant Kamble. According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 11:30 am when Kamble was lying near Belasis Bridge.

Driver booked for negligence

Police said the accused, Kamlesh Dhusai Yadav, 45, was operating a JCB crane (MH-02-GB-3992) in a reckless and negligent manner when he ran over both of the victim’s legs, causing severe injuries.

Upon receiving information, Tardeo police rushed to the spot and shifted Kamble to Nair Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead at 1:33 pm.

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Case registered

Based on a complaint filed by her son, Chandrakant Kamble, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused, originally from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, is currently residing in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

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