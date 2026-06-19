Mumbai Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Man Killed After Plaster Falls From 17-Storey SRA Building In Chunabhatti

Emergency responders secured Galaxy Apartment in Chunabhatti after falling plaster from the building fatally injured a pedestrian | File Photo

Mumbai, June 19: A 55-year-old man lost his life after a section of plaster from the terrace parapet wall of a 17-storey residential building came crashing down on him in Chunabhatti during the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place around 12.30 am at Galaxy Apartment in Qureshi Nagar. According to civic officials, a portion of plaster from the building’s terrace parapet wall suddenly detached and fell onto Abdul Wahab while he was walking below.

He was immediately rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital in a private vehicle before emergency responders reached the spot. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Plaster falls from SRA building

In the aftermath of the incident, personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade removed the remaining loose and dangerously hanging section of the parapet wall to eliminate any further risk. The area around the building was also cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

“The building belongs to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). A portion of the plaster façade collapsed and struck a pedestrian, who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The remaining unstable plaster has been secured to prevent any further collapse, and SRA officials have been informed about the incident,” a civic official said.

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In a similar incident reported in Jogeshwari East on October 9, 2025, 22-year-old Sanskruti Anil Amin was killed instantly after a heavy cement block fell from the upper floors of an under-construction redevelopment project and struck her.

Speaking to FPJ, Chunabhatti Police Station Senior Police Inspector Nisha Jadhav said that the process of registering an FIR in connection with the incident is currently underway.

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