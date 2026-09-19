Mumbai Tragedy: 54-Year-Old Man Killed After Metro Work Iron Barricade Falls On Moving Bike In Vikhroli

A 54-year-old plumber died after a barricade from an ongoing Metro construction site fell onto his motorcycle on LBS Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: A 54-year-old plumber was killed after an iron barricade erected near a divider during ongoing Metro construction work fell onto his moving two-wheeler on LBS Road in Vikhroli West on September 18.

The deceased has been identified as Wasi Haider Rizvi, a resident of Gosiya Chawl in Ghatkopar West. Rizvi had left his home around 9.30 am for work and was travelling towards Mulund when the incident occurred at around 11.30 am in front of the Rosary Building.

Barricade Falls On Motorcycle

According to police, one of the iron barricades placed near the road divider at the Metro work site fell onto Rizvi's motorcycle while he was passing the spot. He sustained serious injuries and became trapped beneath the barricade.

On receiving information about the accident, personnel from Parksite Police Station rushed to the spot, rescued Rizvi and shifted him to Rajawadi Hospital for emergency treatment. His family was informed and rushed to the hospital. However, despite treatment, doctors on duty declared him dead at around 12.35 pm.

Police Register Negligence Case

Following a complaint filed by Rizvi's 32-year-old son, Ali Raza, the Parksite Police registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the Metro construction work on LBS Road had been awarded to a private company. The complaint alleges that adequate safety precautions were not taken while installing and maintaining the iron barricades at the site. The site supervisor has been accused of negligence, which allegedly resulted in the barricade falling on Rizvi and causing his death.

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The project director, manager, site supervisor and the concerned company have been named as responsible parties in the case. Further investigation is underway.

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