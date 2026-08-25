Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Student Injured After Iron Rod Falls During Vidyavihar Road-Widening Demolition

A teenager was injured after an iron rod reportedly fell during demolition work on Station Road in Vidyavihar East | File Photo

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: A 17-year-old student was injured after an iron rod reportedly fell and struck him on the head during demolition work being carried out for road widening in Vidyavihar East on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at around 3.50 pm on Station Road, opposite R N Gandhi School. The student, identified as Dhiren Jain, was admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where his condition was reported to be stable.

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According to preliminary information from the BMC, Jain was walking along the road when the iron rod reportedly became dislodged during the ongoing demolition work and struck him on the head. The demolition work was being undertaken as part of a road-widening project in the area.

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