Mumbai Tragedy: 53-Year-Old Man Unloading Chickens Dies After Tempo Door Hits BEST Bus In Majas

The MIDC police have registered an FIR against a BEST wet-lease bus driver after a 53-year-old man died in an accident near Majas Colony | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: A 53-year-old man unloading chickens from a parked tempo died after its rear door allegedly hit a moving Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) wet-lease bus and rebounded on him near P M G Colony in Majas on Wednesday morning. The MIDC police have registered an FIR against the bus driver following the man’s death.

Tempo Door Hits Man During Unloading

The deceased, identified as Farid Ahmad Shaikh, was unloading chickens when the incident occurred around 10.15 am on October 21. The bus, operated by Mateshwari under a wet-lease arrangement with BEST, was travelling from Majas depot towards Andheri on route 441/31.

According to the bus driver’s statement recorded in the incident report, the tempo was parked on the left side of the road near a shop. As the bus passed alongside it, Shaikh allegedly opened the tempo’s rear door. The door struck the bus’s left rear corner before rebounding and hitting him, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

Driver Stops After Passengers Alert Him

The bus driver initially continued driving but stopped after passengers informed him that a person had been injured. Workers from a nearby chicken shop subsequently reached the spot and told the driver that Shaikh had been taken to hospital.

A BEST official said the driver later contacted the police helpline to report the incident. The police reached the spot and took both vehicles to the MIDC police station for inquiry. The driver and conductor were initially allowed to leave, with instructions to keep the bus at Majas depot pending further action.

FIR Registered After Victim’s Death

At around 9.45 pm, the driver was informed by the police over the phone that Shaikh had succumbed to his injuries. An accidental death report was registered on October 21, following which the police registered an FIR against the bus driver under Sections 106(1), 281 and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Police Examine Circumstances Of Accident

The driver and conductor have been summoned for further investigation. The police are examining the circumstances of the accident, including the movement of the bus and the opening of the tempo’s rear door.

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