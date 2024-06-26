Mumbai Tragedy: 49-Year-Old PhD Holder Found Dead In Goregaon, Woman Claims Suicide By Hanging | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 49-year-old PhD holder was found dead at the residence of his woman friend, who claims that he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The deceased was identified as Ravi Yadav, a Dombivli resident who worked with a multinational pharmaceutical company. The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Yadav's body was found at his friend's flat in Premnagar Society, MHADA Colony, Goregaon West, on June 24. According to the police, he frequently stayed with this friend. In her statement, she said that he came to her flat to stay as usual. The woman further said that she was inside another room until around 11pm. Upon entering the hall later, she found Yadav hanging from a ceiling fan with dupatta, her statement said.

She told police that she along with a woman neighbour tried to untie and bring down the body. However, the fastening loosened and the body fell on the floor, resulting in bleeding. In the meantime, another neighbour informed the society's chairman, who alerted the cops.

The police found a hanging noose on Yadav's body, which was sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death report was registered on Tuesday The police said that investigation is underway hence it is too early to talk about the reason behind the death.