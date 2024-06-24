Jaipur Tragedy: 53-Year-Old Elderly Man Commits Suicide After Social Media Mockery, Police Investigate | Representational Image

Jaipur: In Lohawat, Jodhpur, a meme (video) on social media and the insensitivity of the people cost the life of an elderly person. Irked with the alleged teasing of some boys, the old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front on Sunday night.

The deceased Pratapram (53), was a waste collector. As per reports a few days ago, a young man along with a Japanese girl made a video of Pratapram and posted it on Instagram with the caption - 'Bhangar levano hai kaain (What to take junk)'.

This video of the old man got viral and locals and youth started teasing the old man by saying 'Bhangar levano hai kai." On Sunday, some people were teasing Pratapram. The old man got irked, climbed a tree and committed suicide by hanging himself.

Lohawat SHO Shaitan Ram said, "on Sunday late at night we had received information that an elderly person was hanging from a tree. The deceased has been identified as Pratapram, a resident of Chauhtan, was living like a nomad away from his home for the last 6-7 years and used to work as a scrap dealer. Pratapram was also mentally disturbed. Social media video and teasing has come to light, investigation is being done regarding this.”