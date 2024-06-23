Dombivli: Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping Off 4th Floor Over Family Dispute; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

Woman attempts suicide by jumping off 4th floor of the building in Dombivli | X

A woman in Dombivli attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of the building. The woman was reportedly fed up over disputes in the family. The shocking incident was recorded in a mobile video in which the woman is seen standing on the edge of the balcony before jumping off.

The woman has been identified as Preeti Uma Bharti. The incident took place in Dombivli Manpada police station area under the Thane City Police Commissionerate.

The video shows the woman already standing behind the railing. A few people are seen trying to stop her from jumping. However, she refuses to listen to anyone and jumps off amid people screaming and shouting, shocked at what they witnessed.

She falls on the ground with a thud and immediately becomes unconscious after the impact, the video shows before ending.

DISCLAIMER: The below video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.

The Manpada police are investigating the matter. According to the information available, the woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbai.