Mumbai Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Contractual Sanitation Worker Killed After Falling From Bobcat Machine During Juhu Beach Cleaning Operation

Juhu Beach cleaning operations turn tragic after a contractual sanitation worker was fatally injured in an accident involving a Bobcat machine | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 12: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old contractual sanitation worker was killed after being crushed under a Bobcat beach-cleaning machine during operations at Juhu Beach on Friday morning.

Incident during routine beach cleaning

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred around 10.30 am while routine beach-cleaning work was underway. The deceased, identified as Angamma Devendra, was employed by a private agency engaged in sanitation work.

Circumstances leading to accident

Officials from the BMC's Solid Waste Management Department said, "The worker had allegedly sat in the bucket of the Bobcat machine despite being warned by the operator not to do so. When the machine hit a pothole, she reportedly lost her balance, fell from the bucket and was run over by the vehicle."

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Medical response and investigation

She was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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