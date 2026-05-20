Mira-Bhayandar Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Sanitation Worker Dies After Being Run Over During MBMC Protest | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mira-Bhayandar: A 42-year-old female sanitation worker, who was critically injured after being run over by a bus during a protest outside the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) headquarters on Tuesday, passed away during treatment on Wednesday. The tragic incident has sparked widespread anger among sanitation workers in the region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Mukesh Sarwan, Vice President of the State Sanitation Workers Commission, was visiting the municipal corporation. A large number of sanitation workers affiliated with various unions had gathered at the MBMC headquarters to press for their demands. Alleging that the administration was ignoring their grievances, a protest was staged under the banner of the Shramajivi Sanghatana. To prevent the situation from escalating, security guards blocked the protesting workers at the main entrance.

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Amidst the commotion, a bus passing outside the main gate ran over Asha Sahane (42), a sanitation worker deployed in the Kashimira area. According to eyewitnesses, her leg got trapped under the wheels of the bus, and she was dragged for some distance.

Sahane sustained severe injuries to her leg in the accident. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. As her condition turned critical, she was shifted to Orbit Hospital in Mira Road for advanced care, where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

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