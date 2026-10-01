Mumbai Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 19th Floor Of Under-Construction Building In Bhandup; Probe Underway

A 44-year-old worker, Pradeep Kumar Lalchand, died after being found in a fire duct at an under-construction building in Bhandup West | File Photo

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: A 44-year-old worker died after falling from the 19th floor of the under-construction Sky 27 building in Bhandup (West) and landing in a fire duct near the lift area on the 11th floor. The incident came to light on September 30.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Lalchand. The Bhandup police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the BNSS and are conducting further investigations.

Worker Found In Fire Duct

According to the police, the incident was reported at around 9.05 pm on September 30, when Pradeep Kumar was found in the fire duct near the lift on the 11th floor. He was rushed to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, where doctors declared him dead on admission. His post-mortem examination has been conducted and the report is awaited, a police official said.

According to sources, Pradeep Kumar had arrived at the Sky 27 building, located near Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Bhandup (West), on the morning of September 28 for work. CCTV footage reportedly captured him entering the building at around 9.18 am. However, he was not seen leaving the premises.

Police Probe Worker’s First Day

During the police inquiry, it was revealed that it was Pradeep Kumar's first day at work. He had been assigned work on the 19th floor of the under-construction building. At one point, he reportedly needed to use the washroom and asked two fellow workers for directions. They told him that a washroom was available on the fourth floor.

Pradeep Kumar then moved away from the work area and could not be located by his colleagues. Police were informed on Wednesday morning and launched a search for him. He was subsequently found in the fire duct on the 11th floor.

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Post-Mortem Report Awaited

The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall and are awaiting the post-mortem report as part of the inquiry.

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