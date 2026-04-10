Mumbai Tragedy: 35-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Motorcycle In Malad East; Rider Booked

Speeding motorcycle claims life of pedestrian in Malad East, rider booked by police | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, April 9: A 35-year-old unidentified man was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Malad East late on Monday night. The Dindoshi police have registered a case against the rider under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Accident near Sharda School

According to the police, the incident took place around 10:30 pm on April 7 near Sharda School, close to Baba-Baba Park in Malad East. The victim was walking along the road when he was allegedly knocked down by a motorcycle ridden in a rash and negligent manner.

Victim succumbed at hospital

Police officials said the injured man was initially taken to a civic hospital in Malad and later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead at around 11:40 pm.

Rider surrenders to police

The accused, identified as Deepak Bhosale, 20, a resident of Kandivali East, later approached the police station along with his motorcycle and admitted his involvement in the accident.

“The rider was driving at high speed and failed to pay attention to road conditions, resulting in the fatal accident,” a police officer said.

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Case registered, probe underway

A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving. Further investigation is underway.

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