Mumbai Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Biker Killed After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Bike At Cheddanagar Junction; Driver Arrested

Biker Killed as Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle at Cheddanagar Junction | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal road accident after a speeding dumper rammed into his bike at Cheddanagar Junction on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The accident occurred around 1:00 AM on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Sabir Manjur Ahmed Ansari, a native of Babhnakujiya, Sahso, Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh), who had come to Mumbai for work.

According to the Tilak Nagar Police, the dumper (MH-47-Y-9846) was being driven recklessly by Shrinivas Laxman Kandi, 44, a resident of Sainagar, Marol Pipeline, Andheri (East). He has been booked for negligent and rash driving, which led to Ansari's death.

As per the FIR, Police Head Constable Balkrishna Jagnnath Jadhav,55, who was on night patrol duty at Tilak Nagar Beat Marshal 01, received a call about the accident near Jijabai Bhosale Bus Stop, near the Cheddanagar flyover.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the dumper had hit a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (MH-47-S-4351). The injured motorcyclist, Ansari, was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have taken the dumper driver into custody and registered a case under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).