Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 20th Floor At Malad Construction Site; Negligence Case Filed

Worker dies in fall at Malad construction site, raising safety concerns | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 23: A 30-year-old worker died after falling from the 20th floor of an under-construction building in Evershine Nagar, Malad West, within the jurisdiction of Bangur Nagar police station on Wednesday night.

Case registered against contractor and supervisors

Based on the complaint, the Bangur Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against the site supervisor, safety supervisor, and contractor for alleged negligence and failure to ensure safety arrangements.

Recent similar incident in Chembur

The mishap comes less than two months after a labourer died and five were critically injured after falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar, Chembur. The Chembur police had registered a case against the civil contractor, site engineer, supervisor, and labour contractor for allegedly endangering human life through negligence.

Details of the Malad incident

The Wednesday incident in Malad has once again raised concerns over safety and security at construction sites and negligence of contractors.

According to the police, the incident at Evershine Nagar occurred around 10:10 pm on April 22 at a construction site of 'Vedang Vivare'. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Ghoorahu Gupta, a native of Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

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Lack of safety measures alleged

Gupta had reportedly finished his work and was attempting to take the lift to come down when he lost his balance and fell through the gap between the lift shaft and the wall. He sustained severe injuries and was declared dead.

The complainant alleged that there were no proper safety measures at the site and that the entire floor was in darkness at the time of the incident, which led to the fatal fall. Further investigation is underway.

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