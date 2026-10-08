Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By BEST Bus Near Worli Metro Station; Driver Booked

A 25-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a BEST bus on Dr A.B. Road near Worli Metro Station | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: A 25-year-old man was killed after being knocked down by a BEST bus near the Worli Metro Station on Tuesday night. The Worli police have registered a case against the 45-year-old bus driver, Namdev Gopal Kakad, for allegedly driving the bus in a rash and negligent manner.

According to the FIR, police constable Sandeep Ramdas Khandke, attached to Worli police station and deployed as Beat Marshal 04, received an alert from the Central Control Room at around 10.45 pm on October 6 about an accident on the southbound carriageway of Dr A.B. Road, opposite Mahindra Worli Metro Station.

Khandke immediately reached the spot and found a man lying unconscious on the road after allegedly being hit by a BEST bus bearing registration number MH 01 EM 5869. The man had suffered a serious head injury and was bleeding profusely.

Victim Declared Dead At Hospital

A woman, identified as Pooja Bariya, who was present at the spot, told police that the victim was crossing the road when the BEST bus hit him.

With the help of Bariya and other bystanders, Khandke shifted the injured man to Nair Hospital in a private vehicle. However, doctors on duty declared him dead on arrival at around 11.20 pm.

Police said no identification documents were found on the victim, and efforts are underway to establish his identity.

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Bus Driver Detained

Meanwhile, police detained bus driver Namdev Kakad, a resident of Khadki, Post Vikramgad, Thane district. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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