Mumbai Biker’s Helmet Saves Him After Sharp Metal Debris Hits Head Near Malad's Inorbit Mall Signal | X/@gifsagar

Mumbai: A biker had a terrifying escape on Tuesday morning after a sharp piece of metal debris allegedly fell onto his helmet while he was riding near the Inorbit Mall signal in Mumbai's Malad. The rider later shared pictures of his damaged helmet, highlighting the severity of the incident.

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Taking to X, the biker, identified as Aditya, described the incident as a 'terrifying experience' and said he narrowly escaped what could have been a serious injury. According to his post, the metal debris struck his helmet shortly after he crossed the Inorbit signal. “Thankfully, I was wearing a helmet. I narrowly escaped what could have been a darn serious injury,” Aditya wrote while sharing details of the incident.

Biker Expresses Concerns Over Road Safety

In another post, he expressed concern over the safety of roads and overhead infrastructure in the city. He said the sound of the metal striking his helmet and then hitting the ground was something he would take time to forget. “Scary af when the roads, overhead infrastructure, and the adjoining vehicles feel unsafe everyday,” he wrote, adding that the incident 'would have been a terrible way to die.'

It is unclear how the metal piece hit his helmet while travelling. However, pictures shared by the biker showed visible damage to his helmet, underlining how dangerous the impact could have been had he not been wearing protective headgear.

The post soon gained traction on social media, with several users expressing relief that the biker escaped without a major injury. Others noticed a sticker on his helmet carrying an important emergency message: “In case of accident DO NOT REMOVE HELMET! Unless you are a doctor or paramedic.”

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Many users praised the sticker, pointing out that removing a helmet after a serious road accident can potentially worsen certain head or neck injuries and that it should ideally be handled by trained medical personnel.

No Response From Civic Officials So Far

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of two-wheeler riders navigating Mumbai's busy roads, particularly amid risks posed by road debris, overhead infrastructure and surrounding traffic. The biker's post also tagged civic official Ashwini Bhide, drawing attention to the issue. However, no response from the authorities had been received at the time of reporting.

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