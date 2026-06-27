Mumbai Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Juhu Despite Rescue

Fire Brigade personnel respond after a 24-year-old man fell into an open drain in Mumbai's Juhu area | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: A 24-year-old man lost his life after falling into an open drain in Juhu on Saturday afternoon, despite being rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The incident was reported at around 12.09 pm on V.P. Marg in the JVPD Scheme area of Juhu, Andheri West. According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, local residents alerted the authorities after spotting the man fall into the open drain. Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the victim.

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Victim Declared Dead

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Nihal Nazim Mirza, was immediately shifted to the civic-run Cooper Hospital in a private ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, the BMC said.

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