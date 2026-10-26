Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Youth Dies After Being Hit By AC Local Train While Crossing Tracks At Bhandup Station

A 21-year-old youth died after being struck by an AC local train while crossing the tracks at Bhandup station on Monday evening | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: A 21-year-old youth allegedly died after being hit by an AC local train while crossing the railway tracks at Bhandup station on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sahil Thite. The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.

Pravin Padavi, senior police inspector at Kurla Railway Police, said the accident occurred at around 5.30 pm when Thite was crossing the tracks from platform number 4 to platform number 2. He was hit by an AC local train near platform number 3.

“He was rushed to Agarwal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Padavi said.

The GRP registered an ADR and did not file a separate case of trespassing.

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Padavi clarified that the deceased had no connection with Monday’s train disruption at Nahur. “He was in a hurry to get from platform number 4 to platform number 2. Therefore, he crossed the tracks and was hit by a train on platform number 3. It was a regular trespassing-related death. We have checked the CCTV footage,” he said.

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