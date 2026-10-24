Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: Woman Dies After Falling From Local Train Between Kopar And Diva; Another Man Found Injured On Tracks

Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Bhiwandi Teen Dies After Falling From Moving Local Near Kalwa Station | Representational Image

A woman reportedly died on the spot after falling from a local train between Kopar and Diva railway stations at around 7.45am on Friday. A case has been registered at the Dombivli Railway Police Station in connection with the incident.

Local Train Detained After Injured Man Found On Tracks

Meanwhile, a Central Railway local train was detained for around 15 minutes between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar on Friday after railway staff found an unidentified man, aged around 30, lying with a head injury between the fifth and sixth railway lines. The train manager attended to the man and later handed him over to the Deputy Station Master at Ghatkopar.

According to railway officials, the incident was reported at around 8.35am on the Up Through line between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar. The local remained halted until 8.49am while the injured man was attended to.

Read Also Mumbai Local Train Detained For 15 Minutes Between Vikhroli And Ghatkopar After Injured Man Found...

Recent Mishaps On Mumbai Local Trains

There have been other mishaps and violent incidents on Mumbai local trains in the recent past. In August, a 62-year-old man died after allegedly being pushed from a moving train between Bandra and Mahim railway stations.

In September, a woman fell from a local train near the Diva-Mumbra curve during the morning rush. The incident took place at 7.56am.